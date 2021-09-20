Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result today: Know how to check

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result will be released today at 10.30 am, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, BC Nagesh said on Sunday, September 19. The exam result will be released on karresults.nic.in, the minister has said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2021 today at karresults.nic.in

The result will be declared for the PUC exam held in August-September 2021. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check the Karnataka class 12th result

  • Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021
  • Key in your credentials
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and keep the hard copy for the future reference

This year around 7 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream.

The result was announced in July.

Another exam was held in August-September and this time those candidates who were not satisfied with the 2nd PUC result or the class 12 result took the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
