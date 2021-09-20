Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result today: Know how to check

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result will be released today at 10.30 am, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, BC Nagesh said on Sunday, September 19. The exam result will be released on karresults.nic.in, the minister has said.

The result will be declared for the PUC exam held in August-September 2021.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check the Karnataka class 12th result

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy for the future reference

This year around 7 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream.

The result was announced in July.

Another exam was held in August-September and this time those candidates who were not satisfied with the 2nd PUC result or the class 12 result took the exam.