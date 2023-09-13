KCET 2023 result for supplementary candidates out at kea.kar.nic.in, link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released KCET 2023 result for supplementary candidates on September 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka UGCET examination can check the results on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test was conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KCET 2023 result for supplementary candidates: How to check

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2023 result for supplementary candidates link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KCET result was declared on June 15, 2023. A total of 2,61,610 candidates had registered for KCET 2023 and of them 2,44,345 took the test.

After generation of merit list for different courses, 2,03,381 candidates were eligible for Engineering & Technology courses, 1,64,187 candidates for BSc (Agri) (Farm Science,) 1,66,756 for Veterinary, 1,66,746 for Naturopathy & Yoga and 2,06,191 were eligible for BPharma and 2,06,340 for Pharm-D courses. A total of 1,66,808 candidates were eligible for BSc (Nursing), KEA had informed in June, 2023.

