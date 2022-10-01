Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Updated on Oct 01, 2022 10:59 AM IST
  • KEA will announce the revised Karnataka CET 2022 ranks today, October 1 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET Result 2022 Live: Revised result releasing today cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1.The revised  KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET 2022examiantion was held between June 16 and June 18. This year over 2.2 lakh candidates took the KCET 2022 examination.

“The revised UGCET 2022 result as per the orders of Honorable court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01-01-2022”, reads the official notification.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:59 AM

    KCET 2022 revised UGCET result 202: List of websites

    kea.kar.nic.in

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:35 AM

    KCET 2022: Result soon

    KCET result 2022 anytime soon at the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:28 AM

    KCET revised result 2022: Why Court ordered for revised UGCET result

    According to the regulations, the KEA should have examined repeating PU students based on 50% PUC results and 50% CET, but instead it solely considered the CET.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:20 AM

    KCET 2022: Result was announced on July 30

    The KCET conducting body, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on July 30 released the UGCET 2022 rankings.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:18 AM

    KCET 2022: Revised result today

    KEA will announce the revised KCET result 2022

    The revised KCET result will be announced today, October 1.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:14 AM

    KCET result 2022: Steps to check revised result

    Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

    On the homepage, look for the result link.

    Key in your login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:11 AM

    KCET 2022: 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for exam

    This year around 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the KCET examination.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:10 AM

    KCET 2022: Exam dates

    The Karnataka Common Entrance Test examination was conducted from June 16 to 18.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:03 AM

    KCET 2022: Revised result releasing today

    The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1.

