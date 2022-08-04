Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KEAM Result 2022: CEE Kerala result at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link here

Published on Aug 04, 2022 07:35 PM IST
KEAM Result 2022: CEE Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy results.
ByHT Education Desk

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy results on August 4. Candidates can check KEAM 2022 results on cee.kerala.gov.in. Students can check result using their application number and password.

The KEAM Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Here's the direct link to check KEAM result 2022

KEAM Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, key in login details.

Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

