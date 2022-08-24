Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Kerala DHSE Say result declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here

Kerala DHSE Say result declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Aug 24, 2022 03:42 PM IST

Kerala DHSE Say result has been announced on August 24.

Kerala DHSE Say result declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, has released the DHSE Say Plus Two Improvement examination result on August 24. Candidates can check the DHSE Say Improvement result though the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can download their Kerala DJSE Say result through their Roll number.

Here's the direct link to check the Kerala DHSE Day result

Kerala DHSE SAY Exam Result 2022 : How to download

Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads" DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2022"

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out of the result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala dhse kerala dhse kerala +2 say
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP