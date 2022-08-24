Kerala DHSE Say result declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, has released the DHSE Say Plus Two Improvement examination result on August 24. Candidates can check the DHSE Say Improvement result though the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can download their Kerala DJSE Say result through their Roll number.

Here's the direct link to check the Kerala DHSE Day result

Kerala DHSE SAY Exam Result 2022 : How to download

Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads" DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2022"

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out of the result.