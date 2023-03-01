Kerala SET Results 2023 out at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, check result here

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram has released the Kerala State Eligibility Test or Kerala SET 2023 Result today, March 1, 2023. Candidates can check the Kerala SET Result 2023 on the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kerala SET 2023 answer key was released on January 23. The State Eligibility Test was conducted on January 22.

Here's the direct link to download the Kerala SET result

Kerala SET Result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Jan-2023 Result” link

Key in your roll number

Check Kerala SET 2023 result

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON