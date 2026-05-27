Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the KTET December Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now check and download their results on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET December Result 2026: Kerala TET results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test was held on February 21 and 23, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on March 18, 2026. The objection window was closed 2-3 days later.

To download the results, Category, Registration Number and Date of Birth. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check KTET December Result 2026

KTET December Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the KTET December Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KTET is an examination to assess the quality of the teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.