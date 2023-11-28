KVS PRT, TGT, Librarian and other posts results 2023 out at kvsangathan.nic.in, direct link to check

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) declared results for TGTs, Librarians, and Primary Teachers results on November 28. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional list of the qualified candidates on the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Direct links to check TGT, PRT, and Hindi Translator results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results have been released for TGTs (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Social Studies, Maths, Science, P&HE, WE, AE). In addition to the TRT result, the primary Teacher, Hindi Translator and Librarian post result has been released.

Direct link to check TGT result 2023

Direct link to check PRT result 2023

Direct link to check Hindi Translator post result 2023

Direct link to check Librarian post result 2023

KVS PRT, TGT, Librarian and other posts results 2023: Know how to download

To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take print for future reference.