MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 releasing today at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022 today, September 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the courses mentioned above can check the results through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

The results link will be activated at 5 pm today. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

MAH B.P.Ed.-CET, LLB3Y-CET & B.Ed results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Click on the course name and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on login link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET exam was conducted on August 2 and re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022. MAH-LLB3Y-CET exam was conducted on August 2, 3 and re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022. MAH B.Ed. (General & Special) exam was conducted on August 21 to August 23, 2022 across the state at various exam centres.

