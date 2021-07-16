Maharashtra board SSC result: 957 students secure 100 per cent marks

Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board exam result based on alternative internal assessment method will be declared today for individual students at 1 pm. In a press conference, Maharashtra Board Chairman Dinkar Patil has briefed on the performance of the Board this year, where results have been declared following an alternative assessment method as exams could not be held due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra SSC result live update

Maharashtra SSC result direct link

A total of 957 students have secured 100 per cent marks this year, the Board Chairman has said.

A total of 1,04,633 students have secured over 90% and above.

SSC results have been prepared for students on the basis of the internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9.

The result of 4922 students has been reserved. In many cases, the data of students have not been received as these students are repeaters, Dinkar Patil said.

Out of 72 subjects in which the board conducts the SSC exam, students have secured 100 percent marks in 27 subjects.

Among regions, Konkan has registered 100% result. With 99.84% pass Nagpur region has recorded the least pass percentage. 99.93% pass recorded in Pune division.

Out of the total number of schools, 22384 schools got 100 percent result in state this year, the Chairman said.

15,75,806 students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam this year.