Maharashtra SSC result 2021 official website releases result

The Maharashtra SSC result 2021 website has resumed working and the results are now available for students. "Due to heavy traffic on the website it might take 1-2 minutes to process your search. Please wait and don't Submit again and again," the Board has informed students.

Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board exam result based on alternative internal assessment method has been announced in a press conference. Maharashtra Board Chairman Dinkar Patil has briefed on the performance of the Board this year, where results have been declared following an alternative assessment method as exams could not be held due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website

Click on the result link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Get the result

The SSC result is expected to remain available on the official website atleast till the admission process begins.

This year, the board exams could not be held on time due to rise in COVID-19 cases in between March and May. Keeping the safety of students before everything, the state boards and CBSE and CISCE decided an alternative assessment criteria. This year all state boards, barring few, have prepared their annual class 10, 12 results based on this evaluation method.