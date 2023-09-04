Mangalore University UG result 2023 for 4th, 6th semester announced on results1.mangaloreuniversity.in

Mangalore University (MU) has announced fourth and sixth semester final exam results for various undergraduate courses. Candidates can check their marks by logging into results1.mangaloreuniversity.in. The list of courses for which results have been declared, and a direct link to check it have been shared below.

MU UG result 2023 has been declared for:

BSc (INTERIOR DESIGN & DECORATION)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BSc. (FASHION DESIGN)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BSc (FOOD, NUTRITION & DIETETICS)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BSc (HOSPITALITY SCIENCE)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BSc(HOME SCIENCE) (4th and 6th sem)

BACHELOR OF ARTS (HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BACHELOR OF ARTS/CBCS Forth Semester (4th and 6th sem)

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BACHELOR OF COMMERCE/CBCS Forth Semester (4th and 6th sem)

BACHELOR OF COMPUTER APPLICATIONS/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE/FOOD TECHNOLOGY/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BACHELOR OF SOCIAL WORK/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

BSc(ANIMATION VISUAL EFFECTS)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem)

Here is the direct link to check Mangalore university results 2023: http://results1.mangaloreuniversity.in/Site1/