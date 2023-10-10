MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I out at mha.gov.in, here’s how to check
MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I has been released. Know how to check through the steps given below.
Ministry of Home Affairs has declared MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I examination. The Junior Intelligence Officer Grade 2 Tier I result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.
The written examination was conducted on July 22, 2023 for the post of JIO II/Tech in IB. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps given below.
Direct link to check MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I
MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I: How to check
- Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.
- Click on whats new section and a new page will open.
- On the top of the page, MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I link is available.
- Click on the link and the PDF file will open.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates who have qualified the Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II examination. Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II/III exam (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course. The Tier II examination will be held during November/ December 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.