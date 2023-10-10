Ministry of Home Affairs has declared MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I examination. The Junior Intelligence Officer Grade 2 Tier I result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I out at mha.gov.in, here’s how to check

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination was conducted on July 22, 2023 for the post of JIO II/Tech in IB. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps given below.

MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I: How to check

Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

Click on whats new section and a new page will open.

On the top of the page, MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I link is available.

Click on the link and the PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have qualified the Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II examination. Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II/III exam (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course. The Tier II examination will be held during November/ December 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.