MHT CET Result 2022 Live : Latest update on MHT CET PCB and PCM results
MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the results of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 on September 15. The MAH CET scorecard will be available on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The PCM group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 5 to August 11 and the PCB group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 12 to August 20, 2022.
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 04:30 PM
MAH CET PCM and PCB result: Details on score card
Name of the candidate
Marks obtained
All India rank
Category rank
Roll number
Application number
Category of the candidate
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 04:23 PM
MAH CET result: List of websites to check
cetcell.mahacet.org
mahacet.org
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 04:02 PM
MAH CET result: How to check
Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
On the homepage, click on the score card link.
Key in your log in details.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 03:56 PM
MHTCET result 2022: Exam dates
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 03:54 PM
