MHT-CET result: 28 students score 100 percentile, know toppers and other details

MHT-CET results 2021:: Results for the state common entrance test (MHT-CET) were announced on Wednesday evening and 28 students from across the state have emerged as toppers with cent percentile. Kolhapur's Tapan Chiknis and Mumbai's Dishie Vinchhi were the male and female toppers in the Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) category whereas Fatema Ayman and Aniruddha Ainwale, both from Nanded were the female and male toppers in the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) category this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant on Wednesday tweeted news of the results. "MHT-CET 2021 results will be announced online and students can check their individual scores on the official CET website post 7pm," Samant wrote in his tweet.

17-year-old Neeraja Patil had already made her mark In Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) by bagging the first rank among female candidates in Maharashtra, she managed to score 100 percentile in MH-CET as well. "My focus was mainly on JEE exams because I eventually want to bag a seat in the computer science department of IIT Bombay, but I had prepared for the CET exam as well and I'm happy with the results," said Patil, a resident of Santacruz. Patil is one of 11 students who scored cent percentile in the Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 2.28 lakh students who has registered for the PCM exam, 1.92 lakh appeared for the exam. Similarly, of the 2.76 lakh who registered for the PCB exam, 2.22 lakh students appeared for the exam in September this year. As per figures shared by the state CET cell, 1.8 lakh out of these were female candidates and 2.34 lakh were male candidates.

In August this year, the state government announced that CET exams will take place in two phases and will be conducted over a week in both sessions to avoid malpractices and ensure social distancing. The total number of exam centres were also doubled this year from 190-odd to over 300 exam centres across the state.

For years now, engineering course across institutes and states has witnessed dipping interest among students. This year, figures released by the state CET cell revealed that the total registrations for the exam this year stood at five lakh, nearly fifty thousand lower than the numbers registered in 2020. Of those registered, 4.14 lakh students finally appeared for the exam in September.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"One of the reason for a large number of registered students to not appear for the exam was because many competitive exams were scheduled for the same dates. It's unfair to expect students to appear for such difficult exams around the same time," said Anuradha Patel, mother of an engineering aspirant.