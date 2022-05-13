MP Board class 5th & 8th Result 2022 declared: Here's how to check & link

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2022 on Friday, May 13. The result was announced by Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami at 3 pm today. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results at rskmp.in.

Candidates can get their results by entering their overall ID on the State Education Center Portal. This year around 15.8 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 8.26 lakh students of Class 5 and 7.56 lakh students of Class 8 have appeared.

Here's the direct link to check the MP Board class 5th and 8th result

MP Class 5th and 8th result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.rskmp.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen check

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

After nearly 12 years, the annual evaluation of classes 5th and 8th in the state has been done in accordance with the board examinations. Processes such as creating examination question papers at the state level, determining test centres in adjacent schools, evaluating copies in other schools and districts, and centralised and online results have all been implemented.

