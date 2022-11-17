MP PAT result 2022 out on peb.mp.gov.in, direct link here

Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculure Test or MP PAT 2022 result has been declared. Candidates can visit the official website of PEB MP, peb.mp.gov.in to check these results. The direct link to view marks sheets is given below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MP PAT 2022 was conducted on October 15 and 16 at six cities of the state. The exam is held for admission to BSc Agriculture and allied courses at participating institutions of the state.

Names of the top 10 rank holders have also been announced along with results.

Selected candidates will now have to participate in the counselling process. Schedule(s) for counselling will be published by universities and counselling committee on their websites, an official statement said.

Check MP PAT result 2022 here:

Direct link to check MP PAT scores.

For more details, candidates can read the result notification below: