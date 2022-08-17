NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard

Council of Architecture has declared NATA Phase 3 Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for National Aptitude Test in Architecture can check the result through the official site of NATA on nata.in.

The NATA Phase 3 examination was held on August 7 in 137 centers in the country and 7 international centres in 131 Cities. The exam was conducted in 2 sessions from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2nd session from 2.30 pm to 5.30pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check NATA Phase 3 Result 2022

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.

Click on NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NATA exam is conducted for admission to first year of 5-year Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch) degree course for 2022-2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.