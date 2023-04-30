NATA Test 1 result 2023 released today at nata.in, Know how to download

The Council of Architecture has announced the result of the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) on April 30. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website at www.nata.in.

NATA Test 1 result 2023 releasing today at nata.in

The first NATA Test was conducted on April 21. There were two shifts for the exams, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and 10 am to 1 pm.

Direct link here

NATA result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website nata.in

Next, click on the result link

Login using Application No. and Password

The NATA result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The NATA is held thrice every year. The second and third NATA tests are scheduled for June 3 and July 9. The applictaion process for the second test is underway and will end on May 22.

