NBE FET 2022 Result releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here’s how to check

Published on Mar 07, 2023 11:13 AM IST

NBE FET 2022 Result will be released today, March 7, 2023. Candidates can check the result through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences will release NBE FET 2022 Result on March 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Fellowship Entrance Test can check their results through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be released by February 28, which has been postponed. NBE conducted the Fellowship Entrance Test, FET 2022 on February 10, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NBE FET 2022 Result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of NBE FET at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NBE FET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For each correct response, candidate will get 4 marks and for each incorrect response, 1 mark shall be deducted. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

