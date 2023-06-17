NEET MDS, PG Results 2023: Scorecards, cut offs released for 50% AIQ at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released NEET MDS, PG Results 2023 scorecards and cut offs for 50% AIQ. Candidates who have appeared for NEET PG or NEET MDS exams can check their scores through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS, PG Results 2023: Scorecards, cut offs released for 50% AIQ

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official notice says, The merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses and MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS website.

The individual scorecard for NEET MDS 2023 for 50% AIQ will be available for download from June 26 and for NEET PG from June 28, 2023 onwards.

The cut off marks for NEET PG for 50% AIQ is 291 out of 800 for general/ ews category and for NEET MDS is 272 out of 960 for general/ EWS category. For General-PwBD, cut off scores for NEET PG is 274 and NEET MDS is 255 and for SC/ST/OBC category, the NEET PG cut off is 257 and NEET MDS cut off is 238. Candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}