NEET MDS, PG Results 2023: Scorecards, cut offs released for 50% AIQ at natboard.edu.in
NEET MDS, PG Results 2023 scorecards, cut off released at natboard.edu.in. The links to check scores is given below.
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released NEET MDS, PG Results 2023 scorecards and cut offs for 50% AIQ. Candidates who have appeared for NEET PG or NEET MDS exams can check their scores through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
The official notice says, The merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses and MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS website.
Direct link to check NEET PG scores
Direct link to check NEET MDS scores
The individual scorecard for NEET MDS 2023 for 50% AIQ will be available for download from June 26 and for NEET PG from June 28, 2023 onwards.
The cut off marks for NEET PG for 50% AIQ is 291 out of 800 for general/ ews category and for NEET MDS is 272 out of 960 for general/ EWS category. For General-PwBD, cut off scores for NEET PG is 274 and NEET MDS is 255 and for SC/ST/OBC category, the NEET PG cut off is 257 and NEET MDS cut off is 238. Candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota.