NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in, get link

Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result on September 30, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the first seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates have to report for round 1 between October 1 and October 7, 2022. MCC has released the provisional allotment result today, September 30.

“Allotment Letter will be available for download from 11:00 AM of 01.10.2022 and Reporting will start from tomorrow 12:00 Noon of 01.10.2022”, reads the official website.

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

