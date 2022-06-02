Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET PG Result 2022 declared; Direct link, category-wise cut-offs

NEET PG result 2022 has been announced by NBEMS. Candidates can check it on natboard.edu.in. 
NEET PG Result 2022 declared, check category-wise cut-offs (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 08:19 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET PG 2022 Result: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on June 1 declared results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022. Those who took the exam can check their results at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Direct link to check NEET-PG result 2022

This year, the cut-off score for General and EWS categories is 275 marks (out of 800) and it is 260 for unreserved PWD candidates. For reserved categories, the cut-off score is 245.

CategoryMinimum Qualifying/Eligibility CriteriaCut-off Score (out of 800)
General-EWS50th Percentile275
SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)40th Percentile245
UR PWD45th Percentile260

NEET PG result 2022: Candidates get full marks for 2 questions

All candidates have been awarded full marks in 2 questions, whether they have attempted it or not, as these were technically incorrect or had more than 1 correct option, NBEMS said. 

“Each and every question in NEET-PG 2022 was reviewed by the faculty members from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. As per inputs from the faculty members, two questions were found to be technically incorrect / have more than 1 correct option in the Question paper of NEET-PG 2022,” an official statement said. 

A candidate can choose only one kind of reservation in NEET PG counselling to be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. NRI, Foreign Nationals, OCI or PIO candidates are not eligible for reservation benefits and they will be treated as general category candidates. 

“The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy,” NBEMS said in the result notification. 

Individual score card of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2022 will be available on nbe.edu.in on after June 8, it added. 

