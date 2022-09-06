NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Results soon at neet.nta.nic.in
- NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NEET UG result 2022 is expected to be declared by September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG results 2022 by September 7. The NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. The provisional answer key of NEET 2022 was published last week. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer key up to September 2. This year over 18 lakh candidates appeared in NEET UG 2022 examination.
NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 examination on July 17. NEET UG 2022 examination was conducted at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 06:16 PM
NEET UG 2022 result: Here's the list of top colleges in Delhi
AIIMS, New Delhi (1)
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (13)
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital (19)
Maulana Azad Medical College (23)
University College of Medical Sciences (28)
Lady Hardinge Medical College (29)
Jamia Hamdard (33)
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 06:14 PM
NEET UG result 2022: How to check result
Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 result through their application number and Date of Birth.
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 06:13 PM
NEET UG result 2022: Exam was held in 3570 exam centers
The NEET UG entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 06:06 PM
NTA NEET result 2022: Cut off marks and percentiles will be announced along with result
NTA will also release category-specific cut-off marks and percentiles along with the NEET UG results.
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 06:00 PM
NEET UG Result 2022: How many candidates appeared for exam
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG ) 2022 examination was conducted for 1872343 candidates.
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:58 PM
NEET UG 2022: When is NEET result releasing
The NTA had stated that by September 7, the results of the undergraduate medical admission examination will be released.
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:51 PM
NEET UG result 2022: List of websites
neet.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:50 PM
NEET UG result 2022: Result by Sept 7
National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing NEET UG 2022 results by tomorrow, September 7.