NEET Result 2026 Live: When, where to check NTA NEET re-exam results when out?

NEET Result 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA has not yet released the NEET Result 2026. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The NEET UG re-exam was held on June 21, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The examination was held in 13 languages under extensive security measures, including Aadhaar-based biometric and facial authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, two-layer frisking and real-time monitoring through command-and-control centres established at the NTA, Ministry of Education, state headquarters and district collectorates.

The NEET UG provisional answer key, question papers of all four sets was released on June 25, 2026. The objection window was closed on June 28, 2026.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.