NEET UG 2022 Result: Tanishka from Rajasthan tops, gets 99.99 percentile

Rajasthan girl Kanishka has topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 examination results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday. The exam, which was conducted across the country and abroad on July 17, witnessed 94.2% attendance this year.

According to the NTA, which is the nodal agency to conduct various entrance exams in the county, the NEET examination witnessed the highest registration of 18,72,343 candidates this year. Of which, 17,64,571 or 94.2% had appeared, and a total of 9,93,069 or 56.3% candidates had qualified the exam.

Among those who have qualified for the country’s biggest entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at the undergraduate level, 4,29,160 are male, 5,63,902 are female and seven trangender persons, the NTA said.

Tanishka, a student from Rajasthan, was declared as the all India topper by scoring 99.99 percentile score. Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangulle from Karnataka stood second and third, respectively. Although they also scored 99.99 percentile, the rank has been given using NTA’s “tie-breaker” formula.

Of the 9,93,069 qualified candidates, 2,82,184 were from unreserved category, 4,47,753 from OBC category, 1,31,767 from SC, 47,295 from ST, and 84,070 from EWS category. Besides, 2,717 candidates from persons with disabilities category also qualified the exam.

The NEET-UG was conducted across 3570 Centres across 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. “The examination was also conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City,” the NTA said in a statement.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

“A re-examination was conducted for affected candidates in Kollam, Sriganganagar, Nagaur, Kushinagar, Bhind, Hoshangad, Begusarai, and Thane. The examination was conducted in English and Hindi only, the agency said.

Meanwhile, there has been a slight decrease in qualifying marks this year. For instance, the qualifying marks range for unreserved category last year was 720 - 138 marks and it has been decreased to 715-117. Similarly, there has been a slight decrease in other categories as well.

“The Result of NEET-UG, 2022 has been declared on the basis of the qualifying criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India and also based on the information submitted by the candidates in their online application forms,” the NTA said.