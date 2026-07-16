NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA NEET results, scorecards to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the NEET UG 2026 Result soon. When released, candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The re-NEET was conducted after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.

The answer key was released on July 13, 2026 and the objection window was closed on July 15, 2026. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay a processing fee of ₹200/- for each response challenge. The payment of the processing fee was made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.