Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NID DAT BDes final result 2023 declared at admissions.nid.edu, direct link

NID DAT BDes final result 2023 declared at admissions.nid.edu, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 19, 2023 05:48 PM IST

NID B.Des. Final Result 2023-24 released at admissions.nid.edu.

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the design aptitude test (NID DAT) 2023 results for BDes at 4 PM today, May 19, 2023. Candidates can check their BDes final result on the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check their results through their login credentials.

NID DAT BDes final result 2023 declared at admissions.nid.edu

After checking their results candidates can submit their campus preference till May 22.

NID BDes final result 

NID DAT 2023 Final Result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

Key in your login details

Key in your login details

NID final result 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the NID results 2023 and take the printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
national institute of design results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP