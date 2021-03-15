NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, here's how to check

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday announced the Public Examination results for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses on its official website.

Direct link to check NIOS 10th, 12th result 2021.

NIOS on its official Twitter handle writes, "Dear Learners, Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 is now declared and available at https://results.nios.ac.in."

Candidates who have appeared in the NIOS class 10 and 12 exams can check their results online at results.nios.ac.in by using their enrollment number.

The institute had conducted the NIOS secondary and senior Secondary examinations in January/February 2021.

How to check NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021:

Visit the official results website at result.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check NIOS Public exam results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credential and login

The NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.