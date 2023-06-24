National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Public Exam Result 2023 for Class 12. Candidates who have appeared for Senior Secondary examination can check their results through the official site of NIOS at nios.ac.in and also on results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Public Exam Result 2023 for Class 12 out at nios.ac.in, direct link here

The public examination was conducted in April/ May 2023. As per the schedule released by the institute earlier, Class 10 and 12 public exams at Indian exam centres were scheduled for April 6 to May 8, 2023.

NIOS Public Exam Result 2023 for Class 12: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get NIOS Public Exam Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.