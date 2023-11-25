NTA Ph.D Entrance Test Result 2023 declared at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency has declared NTA Ph.D Entrance Test Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU – 2023 can check the results through the official website of NTA Ph.D at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

NTA Ph.D Entrance Test Result 2023 declared, direct link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entrance test was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 26, 27, 30 and 31 October 2023. The test was planned for 50971 Candidates and 35896 had appeared.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check NTA Ph.D Entrance Test Result 2023

NTA Ph.D Entrance Test Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of NTA Ph.D at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

Click on sign link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This entrance examination is conducted for Ph.D admission in Universities including DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

Official Notice here