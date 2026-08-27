UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: NTA to declare UGC NET June results soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecards to release soon. The link to check results will be available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the UGC NET Result 2026 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination can check the result and final answer key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in....Read More
The Agency will also release the final answer key along with the results.
The UGC NET results will be released for 84 subjects. The remaining 3 subjects' re-exams will be held in September, and the results will be announced afterwards.
The UGC NET examination was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs.
The answer key was released for 84 subjects on August 16, and the objection window was closed on August 18, 2026.
The UGC NET answer key for 3 subjects was not released after NTA decided to reconduct the 3 exam papers following several complaints about multiple errors. The exam for English, Commerce and Sociology will be held in September 2026.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut off, scorecard and more.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 02:57:55 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Website to check for result link
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination can check the result and final answer key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- 27 Aug 2026, 02:33:18 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Result to be out soon
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the UGC NET Result 2026 soon.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 02:08:31 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: What official tweet reads?
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The official tweet shared by NTA reads, "The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA."
- 27 Aug 2026, 01:58:42 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites to check
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
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- 27 Aug 2026, 01:55:47 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- 27 Aug 2026, 01:54:39 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: 3 subjects exam in September
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The UGC NET answer key for 3 subjects was not released after NTA decided to reconduct the 3 exam papers following several complaints about multiple errors. The exam for English, Commerce and Sociology will be held in September 2026.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 01:51:21 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Answer key released for 84 subjects
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The answer key was released for 84 subjects on August 16, and the objection window was closed on August 18, 2026.
- 27 Aug 2026, 01:48:12 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The UGC NET examination was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 01:45:41 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Result to be out for 84 subjects
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The UGC NET results will be released for 84 subjects.
- 27 Aug 2026, 01:41:42 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Final answer keys to be released
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The Agency will also release the final answer key along with the results.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 01:38:39 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination can check the result and final answer key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- 27 Aug 2026, 01:34:32 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The exact date and time of release of the scorecards has not been announced yet.
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