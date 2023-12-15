Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / OPSC Medical Officer result 2023 declared at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

OPSC Medical Officer result 2023 declared at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2023 04:50 PM IST

2392 candidates qualified for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of the Medical Officers post today, December 15. Candidates can check the MO result 2023 on the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Medical Officer result 2023 declared at opsc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The OPSC MO written examination was conducted on October 8. A total of 2392 candidates have been declared qualified for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. The commission has rejected the candidature of the 188 candidates.

OPSC MO result 2023: Know how to check

To check the OPSC MO result 2023, follow the steps given below:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the MO result 2023 link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

The list of qualified candidates is given below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha public service commission result opsc opsc recruitment results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP