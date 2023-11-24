OPSC OCS Prelims result 2022 declared at opsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the result of the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022 on November 24. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims examination can check the prelims results through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OCS Prelims result 2022 declared at opsc.gov.in, check list here(HT Photo)

The OPSC OCS Preliminary Examination 2022 was conducted on October 5.

8220 applicants in total have been shortlisted for the Main examination. The main written examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in February 2024. The detailed OCS ( Main ) written examination schedule will be released later.

OCS Prelims result 2022: Know how to download the result

Follow the steps given below to check the list of qualified candidates.

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Notice containing Roll List of Candidates Qualified in the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Written Examination-2022 (Advt. No. 17 of 2022-23)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check OPSC OCS prelims results below:

