OSSTET phase 2 result 2021 declared at bseodisha.ac.in, check here

OSSTET phase 2 result 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday, April 8 announced the OSSTET 2021 phase 2 results on its official website bseodisha.ac.in. OSSTET 2021 OMR sheet and revised answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have also been released.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 Phase 2 result is available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

The OSSTET Phase 2 exams were conducted on February 9, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to check OSSTET phase 2 result 2021</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check OSSTET phase 2 OMR Sheet</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check OSSTET phase 2 Revised answer key paper 1</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check OSSTET phase 2 revised answer key paper 2</strong>

OSSTET phase 2 result, OMR sheet, answer key 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

Click on OSSTET result 2021 link available on the home page

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enter roll number and date of birth and click on find result

Your OSSTET phase 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Check result and download it on computer too

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON