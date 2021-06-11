Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares PG result for various courses
exam results

Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares PG result for various courses

Pune University Result 2021 for various PG courses has been declared by SPPU. Candidates can check the result on unipune.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares PG result for various courses(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has declared Pune University Result 2021. The result for various post graduate courses have been announced and is available on the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

The has been declared for MBA, M.Sc Mathematics, MCA (Science), MCA (Computer Applications), M.Sc (Mathematics), M.Sc (Physics), M.Sc Physical Chemistry, M.Sc Inorganic Chemistry, M.Sc Organic Chemistry, M.Sc (Botany), M.Sc (Zoology), M.A Geography, M.Sc Microbiology, M.Sc Environmental Science, M.Sc Electronics and M.A./M.Sc. in Statistics.

Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check here

Pune University Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course link.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity will provide individual scorecard along with the result to the candidates. The scorecard can be downloaded from the official website of the university.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sppu student pune university savitribai phule pune university exam result
TRENDING NEWS

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP