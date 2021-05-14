Home / Education / Exam Results / Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares UG, PG results, here’s direct link
Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares UG, PG results, here’s direct link

Pune University Result 2021 has been declared for various UG, PG courses. The direct link to check result given below.
Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares UG, PG results, here’s direct link

Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has declared Pune University Result 2021. The University has declared UG, PG result for various courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

The result has been declared for Bachelor of Education and Masters of Education, Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence and other final year and semester exams held in October 2020.

Direct link to check here

Pune University Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course link.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The individual scorecard will be available to candidates along with the result. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SPPU.

