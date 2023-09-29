Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd result 2023 announced, direct link to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd result 2023 has been declared. The direct link is given below.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has declared results of the entrance exam held for admission to DElEd courses in the state (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now go to the website panjiyakpredeled.in and access their scores. The direct link has been provided below as well. BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result 2023 live updates.

Candidates have to use their (mention) as login credentials in order to access the Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam result.

Here is the direct link and steps they need to follow in order to access the scorecards

Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DelEd result 2023 direct link

How to check Rajasthan DELED entrance test result 2023

Go to the examination website, panjiyakpredeled.in.

On the home page, open the link to check pre-DElEd results.

Now, login using the requested login details.

Submit the details. Your result will be displayed.

Check it and take a printout of the page for admission purposes.

The entrance test was conducted on August 28 from 2 pm.

Around 6 lakh candidates had taken the exam.

