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Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 declared at predeledraj2026.com, direct link to check

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 04:34 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has declared the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2026.com.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 declared at predeledraj2026.com, direct link to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was held on May 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam comprised of 600 marks. The question paper consisted of questions from mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, Teaching Aptitude, Language Ability.

Direct link to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home / Education News / Exam Results / Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 declared at predeledraj2026.com, direct link to check
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