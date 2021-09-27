Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared at predeled.com, here is how to check
exam results

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Rajasthan BSTC result was declared on Monday, September 27. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC or pre Deled exam can check their results on the official website at predeled.com. The Rajasthan BSTC exam was conducted on August 31.

Here is the direct link to check the result

Candidates can also check the result through the official website 

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021: Here's how to check

Visit the official website at predeled.com.

On the homepage click on the,' link Print Result Card'

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Enter your application ID and mobile number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd.

Topics
bstc rajasthan bstc pre d. el rajasthan bstc
