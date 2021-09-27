Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 today: Know how to check marks, download score card
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 today: Know how to check marks, download score card

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 is expected today at 1 pm. Students can check the BSTC or the pre D.El.Ed result on predeled.com. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 will be declared today, September 27, at 1 pm, the state education department had informed on Friday. The BSTC result will be available on the official website, predeled.com and candidates can check it using their roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 official website

  • Visit the official website
  • On the homepage, click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results
  • A new page will appear on the display screen
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the results and take its print out for future use.

The result will be declared at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officials of the department will also be present on the occasion. 

The BSTC exam also known as pre D.El.Ed exam was held on August 31.

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd. 

Rajasthan BSTC exam does not have any negative marking. The syllabus is divided into Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Aptitude, and language ability in English, Sanskrit, and Hindi.

Last year, the Rajasthan BSTC result was declared on October 7.

