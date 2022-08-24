Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 declared, check result here

Published on Aug 24, 2022 07:47 PM IST

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct links given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Police has declared Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 on August 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their results through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result has been declared for 10th Battalion RAC Bikaner, 12th Battalion RAC Delhi and District Banswara. Candidates who want to check the result when released can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check 10th Battalion RAC Bikaner result 

Direct link to check 12th Battalion RAC Delhi result 

Direct link to check District Banswara result 

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive, Rajasthan Police will fill up 4588 Constable posts in the organisation. The written exam in the state was conducted on May 16, 2022. The answer key was released on July 5, 2022 and the last date to raise objections was till July 7, 2022. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of Rajasthan Police.

