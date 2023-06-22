Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara has declared Rajasthan PTET 2023 result. The Rajasthan Primary Teacher Eligibility Test result can be checked by candidates on the official site of GGTU at ptetggtu.org.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 result declared at ptetggtu.org, direct link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rajasthan PTET result has been declared for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 year course and B.Ed 2 year course. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official site of GGTU at ptetggtu.org.

Click on Rajasthan PTET 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance examination was conducted on May 21, 2023 and the answer key was released on May 24. The objection window was opened on May 24 and closed on May 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GGTU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON