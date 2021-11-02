REET Result 2021 declared for Level 1 and 2, here’s direct link to check

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared REET Result 2021 declared for Level 1 and 2. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers will be able to check their results through the official site of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam was held on September 26, 2021 following COVID-19 safety protocols. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of BSER through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

REET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of BSER on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on REET link available on the home page.

Press REET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam was held to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. As per official data, close to 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The answer key was released on October 26, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of REET.

