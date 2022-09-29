REET Result 2022 declared at reetbser2022.in, here’s direct link to check

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared REET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers can check the result through the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the REET 2022 examination on July 23-24, 2022. The exam was held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

Direct link to check REET Result 2022

REET Result 2022: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details – roll number and date of birth.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of REET.

