RPSC ASO result 2022 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC ASO examination 2022 was conducted on July 8. A total of 449 candidates has qualified to appear for the document verification.

Here's the direct link to check the RPSC ASO result 2022.

RPSC ASO recruitment 2022: How to check result

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Result Preamble and Cut Off Marks (Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking) for Asst. Statistical Officer - 2021”

RPSC ASO result merit list will appear on screen

Check and take print out for future reference.