RRB ALP score card 2025 for CBT 1 released, download via direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2025 08:15 PM IST

RRB ALP score card 2025 for CBT 1 has been released for all candidates at rrbapply.gov.in. The direct link is given here. 

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB ALP score cards 2025 for CBT 1 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the first computer-based test of Assistant Loco Pilot under CEN 01/2024 can now download their score cards from the official RRB website they applied for the test.

RRB ALP score card 2025 for CBT 1 has been released, Candidates can download via the direct link here.
To download the RRB ALP score card 2025 for CBT 1, candidates need to enter their Registration Number followed by Date of Birth.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD RRB ALP CBT 1 SCORE CARD 2025

Notably, on February 26, 2025, the RRBs had released the RRB ALP results and cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2.

It may be mentioned here that the RRB ALP computer based test was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2024. Following this, the objection window was closed on December 10, 2024.

The RRB ALP selection process comprises of five stages, namely CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), Medical Examination (ME)

The official notice states that the 2nd Stage Examination (CBT-2) for posts of ALP against CEN No. 01/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held on March 19, 2025 and March 20, 2025.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, RRB will fill 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

RRB ALP CBT 1 score card 2025: Here's how to download

  1. Visit the official RRB website.
  2. On the home page, click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) score card link.
  3. Key in your credentials to log in and click on submit.
  4. Your RRB ALP score card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
