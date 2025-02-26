RRB ALP Result 2024 released for Mumbai region, here's direct link to check

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) announced the RRB ALP Result 2024 for the Mumbai region on their official websites on February 26, 2025. RRB ALP Result 2024 Live Updates Candidates from the Mumbai region who appeared in the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test.

Candidates from the Mumbai region who appeared in the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test.

About the exam:

The RRB ALP computer-based test for the candidates was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. Officials shared the provisional answer key on December 5, 2024, and the objection window was closed on December 10, 2024.

Direct Link to check RRB ALP Result 2024

Selection Process:

The selection process comprises of five stages- CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), Medical Examination (ME).

Steps to check RRB ALP Result 2024

Visit the official RRB website.

On the home page, click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) result link.

Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Recruitment Details:

RRBs are conducting this recruitment test for 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1161 posts begins on March 5 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in