RRB ALP Result 2024 Live: Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 1 results declared, direct link here

RRB ALP Result 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has announced RRB ALP Result 2024. Candidates can check the result of the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 on the official RRB website where they applied for the test. The RRB ALP CBT 1 result have been declared for Mumbai region.

RRB ALP Result 2024 for Mumbai region

The RRB ALP computer based test was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was shared at RRB websites on December 5 and the objection window was closed on December 10, 2024.

The selection process comprises of five stages- CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), Medical Examination (ME)

The first two exams – CBT 1 and CBT 2 – have negative marking. For an incorrect answer in these two exams, ⅓ rd of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted. There is no negative marking in the CBAT.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB will fill 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.