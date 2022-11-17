RRB NTPC final result dates out for levels 5, 4, 3 & 2; check schedule here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a schedule for various activities related to RRB NTPC (CEN- 1/2019).

As per the schedule, RRB NTPC final result for pay level 5 will be declared third week of November 2022 onward. Document Verification & Medical Examination will be 2nd week of December onward. Empanelment by RRBs will be from third week of January, 2023 onward.

RRB NTPC level 4 final result will be declared in the second week of January, 2023 and RRB NTPC level 3 final result will be out in the fourth week of January. For level 2, results will be out tentatively in the first week of February.

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates,” RRB said in the notification.

Check the schedule for RRB NTPC result:

